Chicken Cage with Roof Light Grey 403x98x90 cm Galvanised Steel

This chicken cage with roof is a perfect choice for your chickens, hens, and other small animals and keeps them comfortable. Versatile use: The versatile chicken coop features multiple uses: playing, exercising, training, or simply keeping your chicken safe. It will be the perfect play paradise for your animals!Durable construction: Thanks to the sturdy and heavy-duty galvanised steel construction, the chicken hut is durable and built to last. Mesh design: The mesh design of the chicken shed helps prevent mischief and unexpected accidents while enabling ventilation. Practical roof: The roof of the chicken house protects chickens from the sun, rain, snow, and other weather conditions. Convenient access: The chicken pen features a lockable door with a latch, making it easy to get in and out. Important information - Colour: Light grey . Material: Galvanised steel . Overall dimensions: 403 x 98 x 90 cm (L x W x H) . Chicken cage: . Outer dimensions: 103 x 98 x 90 cm (L x W x H) . Inner dimensions: 100 x 95 x 87 cm (L x W x H) . Door size: 47 x 85 cm (L x H) . Extension cage: . Outer dimensions (each): 103 x 98 x 90 cm (L x W x H) . Inner dimensions (each): 100 x 95 x 87 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Chicken cage . 3 x Extension cage