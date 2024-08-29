Outdoor Chicken Cage 3x6x2 m Galvanised Steel

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

This galvanised steel chicken cage can keep your chickens, hens, ducks and other small animals comfortable and safe. Stable frame: This chicken run is made of galvanised steel. The metal frames ensure sturdiness and stability. Water-resistant material: This outdoor chicken coop has a polyethylene roof that is water-resistant and UV-resistant. This hen house can withstand humidity and rainy weather. It can also be easily cleaned with a damp cloth when needed. Safe design: The chicken coop gate is equipped with a lock, which ensures extra security and safety for your small animals. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: Silver and silver grey . Material: Galvanised steel, polyethylene . Dimensions: 3 x 6 x 2 m (W x D x H) . Water-resistant roof . Includes a door with a lock

