Marketplace.
image 1 of Chicken Cage with Run Anthracite 165x659x181 cm Galvanised Steel

Chicken Cage with Run Anthracite 165x659x181 cm Galvanised Steel

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Berkfield Home

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Chicken Cage with Run Anthracite 165x659x181 cm Galvanised Steel
This chicken cage with run is a perfect choice for your chickens, hens, and other small animals and keeps them comfortable. Versatile use: Combing with the extended run, the versatile chicken coop provides ample space for your chicken. It features multiple uses: playing, exercising, training, or simply keeping your chicken safe. It will be the perfect play paradise for your animals!Durable construction: Thanks to the sturdy and heavy-duty galvanised steel construction, the chicken run is durable and built to last. Mesh design: The mesh design of the chicken shed helps prevent mischief and unexpected accidents while enabling ventilation. Practical roof: The roof of the chicken house protects chickens from the sun, rain, snow, and other weather conditions. Convenient access: There is an entrance to the animal house and a door with a latch on the extended run, both making it easy to get in and out. Important information - Colour: Anthracite . Material: Galvanised steel . Overall dimensions: 165 x 659 x 181 cm (W x D x H) . Chicken cage: . Outer dimensions: 165 x 153 x 181 cm (W x D x H) . Inner dimensions: 156 x 142 x 178 cm (W x D x H) . Entrance area size: 47 x 120 cm (W x H) . Extended run: . Outer dimensions: 157 x 511 x 154 cm (W x D x H) . Inner dimensions: 154 x 508 x 151 cm (W x D x H) . Door size: 57 x 145 cm (W x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Chicken cage . 1 x Extended run
Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)

View all Small Animals

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here