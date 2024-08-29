Hedgehog House 45x33x22 cm Wood

This specifically designed wooden shelter is perfect for hedgehogs and other small animals to hibernate over the winter, and it can also be used as a feed house. Made of solid Chinese fir wood and equipped with a roof covered in waterproof polyester fabric, the hedgehog house is robust and weather resistant. The house has a labyrinth entrance to prevent cats from getting in, which makes it safe and secure. The roof can be lifted up, which makes the inside of the house easy to clean. You little friends will live comfortably in this warm and safe house. Assembly is very easy. Important information - Material: Solid Chinese fir wood . Dimensions: 45 x 33 x 22 cm . Roof covered with waterproof polyester fabric . With labyrinth entrance