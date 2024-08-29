Terrarium Engineered Wood

Your little animals and reptiles can feel safe and at home in this must-have terrarium. Premium material: It is made of engineered wood. The material is known for heat resistance and is moisture-proof. Also, the real glass doesn't discolour or turn yellow over time. So, the reptile box can be used for a long time. Well protection: The reptile feeding box doesn't have any sharp edges inside. So, you don't have to worry about your lovely pets and reptiles getting hurt. Clear viewing: From the front glass of this reptile feeding box, you can clearly observe them in the cage. Better air circulation: The steel nets of this terrarium have good airflow to keep fresh air in the cage. Important information - Material:Engineered wood, glass, steel . Overall Dimensions: 60 x 30 x 30 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes