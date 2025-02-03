Chicken Cage Solid Pine & Fir Wood 170x81x110 cm

This high-quality hutch provides a cosy and comfortable place for keeping small animals especially chickens to relax. The construction of iron wire mesh ensures your monitoring of the chickens and enables them to get enough fresh air. This chicken house is built with high-quality wooden frame which lasts for years. While the green roof keeps rain away, the cubby offers the perfect sleeping area simultaneously. An easy-climb ramp leads from the lower ground level to the upper floor. A pull-out tray makes cleaning easy. The doors close easily and lock with slide-bolt latches. This wooden chicken cage is easy to assemble. Important information - Colour: Brown and green . Overall dimensions: 170 x 81 x 110 cm (L x D x H) . Inner dimensions: 117 x 61 x 104 cm (L x D x H) . Egg box dimensions: 52 x 38 x 34 cm (L x D x H) . Material: Solid pine/fir wood frame, powder-coated iron wire mesh, Plywood . Roof covered with water-resistant fabric (100% polyester) . With a non-slip ramp for easier access to the upper floor . A pull-out tray for easy maintenance . Weather resistant . Suitable for chickens

Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)