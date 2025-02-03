Chicken Cage with Run Anthracite 165x1067x181 cm Galvanised Steel

This chicken cage with run is a perfect choice for your chickens, hens, and other small animals and keeps them comfortable. Versatile use: Combing with the extended run, the versatile chicken coop provides ample space for your chicken. It features multiple uses: playing, exercising, training, or simply keeping your chicken safe. It will be the perfect play paradise for your animals!Durable construction: Thanks to the sturdy and heavy-duty galvanised steel construction, the chicken run is durable and built to last. Mesh design: The mesh design of the chicken shed helps prevent mischief and unexpected accidents while enabling ventilation. Practical roof: The roof of the chicken house protects chickens from the sun, rain, snow, and other weather conditions. Convenient access: There is an entrance to the animal house and a door with a latch on the extended run, both making it easy to get in and out. Important information - Colour: Anthracite . Material: Galvanised steel . Overall dimensions: 165 x 1067 x 181 cm (W x D x H) . Chicken cage: . Outer dimensions: 165 x 153 x 181 cm (W x D x H) . Inner dimensions: 156 x 142 x 178 cm (W x D x H) . Entrance area size: 47 x 120 cm (W x H) . Extended run: . Outer dimensions: 157 x 919 x 154 cm (W x D x H) . Inner dimensions: 154 x 916 x 151 cm (W x D x H) . Door size: 57 x 145 cm (W x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Chicken cage . 1 x Extended run

Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)