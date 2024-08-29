Cat Cage 6x3x2.5 m Galvanised Steel

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Provide security and comfort for your little friends with this comfy cat cage. This outdoor cage is made of galvanised steel, making it exceedingly sturdy. It features a lockable door with a bolt hinge. Additionally, the wire grid helps prevent mischief or unexpected accidents while allowing enough air circulation. Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Galvanised steel . Overall dimensions: 6 x 3 x 2.5 m (W x D x H) . Door dimensions: 0.475 x 1.45 m (W x H) . Assembly required: Yes

Provide security and comfort for your little friends with this comfy cat cage. This outdoor cage is made of galvanised steel, making it exceedingly sturdy. It features a lockable door with a bolt hinge. Additionally, the wire grid helps prevent mischief or unexpected accidents while allowing enough air circulation. Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Galvanised steel . Overall dimensions: 6 x 3 x 2.5 m (W x D x H) . Door dimensions: 0.475 x 1.45 m (W x H) . Assembly required: Yes

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.