Marketplace.
image 1 of Outdoor Chicken Coop 3x20x2 m Galvanised Steel
image 1 of Outdoor Chicken Coop 3x20x2 m Galvanised Steelimage 2 of Outdoor Chicken Coop 3x20x2 m Galvanised Steelimage 3 of Outdoor Chicken Coop 3x20x2 m Galvanised Steelimage 4 of Outdoor Chicken Coop 3x20x2 m Galvanised Steel

Outdoor Chicken Coop 3x20x2 m Galvanised Steel

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£2,104.99

£2,104.99/each

Outdoor Chicken Coop 3x20x2 m Galvanised Steel
This practical and spacious chicken coop is a perfect choice as an outdoor enclosure for keeping your chickens, hens, ducks and other small animals comfortable. This chicken cage is made of galvanised steel, making the cage stable, durable and easy to clean with a damp cloth or tap water for easy maintenance. The chicken run offers enough space for your poultry. In addition, thanks to the wire mesh, you can keep an eye on your pets at all times. Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Galvanised steel . Overall dimensions: 3 x 20 x 2 m (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Chicken coop . 9 x Extension frame

View all Small Animals

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here