Gleam Gaming Headphones - Solid Black - One Size

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Material: ABS Plastic. Length: 18cm. Width: 17cm. Height: 5.2cm. 2m Wire Cable, 3.5mm Audio Jack, Adjustable Headband, Built In Microphone, Built In Volume Button, Easy to Use, No Drivers, Padded Ear Cups, Stereo Sound. Connections: USB Type-A. Contents: 1 Aux to Type-C Adapter. Conforms to Safety Standard: CE Certified.

Material: ABS Plastic. Length: 18cm. Width: 17cm. Height: 5.2cm. 2m Wire Cable, 3.5mm Audio Jack, Adjustable Headband, Built In Microphone, Built In Volume Button, Easy to Use, No Drivers, Padded Ear Cups, Stereo Sound. Connections: USB Type-A. Contents: 1 Aux to Type-C Adapter. Conforms to Safety Standard: CE Certified.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.