OHS Starlytes 25 Pack Unscented Wax Tea Lights Candles - White

The Starlytes Tea Lights offer a touch of elegance and a warm ambiance to any setting. These tea lights impress with their generous burning time, with up to 8 hours of enchanting light. Whether you’re looking to create a cosy atmosphere for a romantic meal, a relaxing bath, or a special event, these tea lights are the perfect choice for long-lasting illumination.