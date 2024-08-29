Marketplace.
image 1 of OHS 3 Tier Kids Mesh Net Ceiling Door Hanging Storage Organiser, 80x28x28cm - Blush Pink
image 1 of OHS 3 Tier Kids Mesh Net Ceiling Door Hanging Storage Organiser, 80x28x28cm - Blush Pinkimage 2 of OHS 3 Tier Kids Mesh Net Ceiling Door Hanging Storage Organiser, 80x28x28cm - Blush Pinkimage 3 of OHS 3 Tier Kids Mesh Net Ceiling Door Hanging Storage Organiser, 80x28x28cm - Blush Pinkimage 4 of OHS 3 Tier Kids Mesh Net Ceiling Door Hanging Storage Organiser, 80x28x28cm - Blush Pink

OHS 3 Tier Kids Mesh Net Ceiling Door Hanging Storage Organiser, 80x28x28cm - Blush Pink

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£6.99

£6.99/each

OHS 3 Tier Kids Mesh Net Ceiling Door Hanging Storage Organiser, 80x28x28cm - Blush Pink
This hanging storage basket features 3 compartments to keep kids toys and teddies neat and tidy. The net design makes it easy to see what is stored away. Hang this storage basket easily from the ceiling with the S hook included or in a wardrobe using the loop at the top.
Durable to withstand everyday useIdeal for storing small itemsUtilise space by hanging with the S hook

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here