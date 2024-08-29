Pokemon 2 x Kids Folding Storage Cube Boxes, 30x30cm - Multi

Keep your little ones room tidy with this 2 pack of Pokemon inspired compact and foldable fabric storage boxes, which can be used to store loose items, from toys and games to make up and clothes. This 2 pack, features 2 different bold and fun designs which are lightweight storage solutions and are a perfect way to achieve a clean look with your items. The cube design allows for versatile use under beds, and in most cube shelving units or bookcases which allow for a clean finished look.