Marketplace.
image 1 of WoodWick Black Peppercorn Scented Mini Hourglass Crackling Wax Jar Candle, 85g - Black
image 1 of WoodWick Black Peppercorn Scented Mini Hourglass Crackling Wax Jar Candle, 85g - Blackimage 2 of WoodWick Black Peppercorn Scented Mini Hourglass Crackling Wax Jar Candle, 85g - Blackimage 3 of WoodWick Black Peppercorn Scented Mini Hourglass Crackling Wax Jar Candle, 85g - Blackimage 4 of WoodWick Black Peppercorn Scented Mini Hourglass Crackling Wax Jar Candle, 85g - Black

WoodWick Black Peppercorn Scented Mini Hourglass Crackling Wax Jar Candle, 85g - Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£9.49

£9.49/each

WoodWick Black Peppercorn Scented Mini Hourglass Crackling Wax Jar Candle, 85g - Black
Introducing the WoodWick Hourglass Black Peppercorn Mini Candle, a captivating fragrance that creates a warm and inviting atmosphere in any space. Infused with a peppery blend of earthy spices, this candle envelops you in its rich and aromatic scent. Surrounding notes of sweet amber and creamy sandalwood add depth and warmth, enhancing the overall ambiance. Perfect for cosy nights in or as a thoughtful gift, the WoodWick Black Peppercorn Mini Candle promises to evoke a sense of comfort and relaxation with its enticing aroma.
20 hours of burning timeSleek design to fit any home decorPerfect for gifting

View all Candles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here