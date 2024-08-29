WoodWick Black Peppercorn Scented Mini Hourglass Crackling Wax Jar Candle, 85g - Black

Introducing the WoodWick Hourglass Black Peppercorn Mini Candle, a captivating fragrance that creates a warm and inviting atmosphere in any space. Infused with a peppery blend of earthy spices, this candle envelops you in its rich and aromatic scent. Surrounding notes of sweet amber and creamy sandalwood add depth and warmth, enhancing the overall ambiance. Perfect for cosy nights in or as a thoughtful gift, the WoodWick Black Peppercorn Mini Candle promises to evoke a sense of comfort and relaxation with its enticing aroma.