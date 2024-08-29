Marketplace.
image 1 of OHS Small Round Modern Home Office Decor Analogue Wall Clock, 29cm - Black
image 1 of OHS Small Round Modern Home Office Decor Analogue Wall Clock, 29cm - Blackimage 2 of OHS Small Round Modern Home Office Decor Analogue Wall Clock, 29cm - Blackimage 3 of OHS Small Round Modern Home Office Decor Analogue Wall Clock, 29cm - Blackimage 4 of OHS Small Round Modern Home Office Decor Analogue Wall Clock, 29cm - Blackimage 5 of OHS Small Round Modern Home Office Decor Analogue Wall Clock, 29cm - Black

OHS Small Round Modern Home Office Decor Analogue Wall Clock, 29cm - Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£8.99

£8.99/each

OHS Small Round Modern Home Office Decor Analogue Wall Clock, 29cm - Black
Style your home with this cute and contemporary silent ticking clock which is perfect to add the finishing touch to your wall.
Minimalistic look to accommodate any decorEasy to read clock faceBattery operated (not included)

View all Ornaments & Room Decoration

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here