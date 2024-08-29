Marketplace.
image 1 of OHS 5 Piece Reusable Vacuum Seal Storage Bag With Pump, Clear
image 1 of OHS 5 Piece Reusable Vacuum Seal Storage Bag With Pump, Clearimage 2 of OHS 5 Piece Reusable Vacuum Seal Storage Bag With Pump, Clearimage 3 of OHS 5 Piece Reusable Vacuum Seal Storage Bag With Pump, Clearimage 4 of OHS 5 Piece Reusable Vacuum Seal Storage Bag With Pump, Clearimage 5 of OHS 5 Piece Reusable Vacuum Seal Storage Bag With Pump, Clear

OHS 5 Piece Reusable Vacuum Seal Storage Bag With Pump, Clear

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£8.99

£8.99/each

OHS 5 Piece Reusable Vacuum Seal Storage Bag With Pump, Clear
Clothes vacuum storage bags ensures moving house or storing clothes much simpler. Vacuum storage bag with sealing clips and pump included. Easy to use pack bags perfect for storing seasonal clothes, bedding or duvet. Save space when travelling, moving to Uni or moving house with compression packing bags that protects items from moisture, dirt and dust.Includes: 2 x Small Bags (L39.5 x W60cm), 2 x Medium Bags (L49 x W70cm) and 1 x Large Bag (L59 x W80cm).
Airtight suction to protect your clothingSpace saving solution to storing seasonal clothingPerfect to use for travelling

View all Storage & Organisation

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here