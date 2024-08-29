OHS 5 Piece Reusable Vacuum Seal Storage Bag With Pump, Clear

Clothes vacuum storage bags ensures moving house or storing clothes much simpler. Vacuum storage bag with sealing clips and pump included. Easy to use pack bags perfect for storing seasonal clothes, bedding or duvet. Save space when travelling, moving to Uni or moving house with compression packing bags that protects items from moisture, dirt and dust. Includes: 2 x Small Bags (L39.5 x W60cm), 2 x Medium Bags (L49 x W70cm) and 1 x Large Bag (L59 x W80cm).