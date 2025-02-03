OHS Water Resistant Quilted Functional Pet Dog Throw Mat, 110x75cm - Black

Discover versatility and durability with the water resistant functional pet throw. Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, this throw is the perfect companion for all your adventures, offering practicality without compromising on style.

Perfect to use indoors and outdoor Water resistant properties Ideal for small or medium dogs

Sold by Online Home Shop (Online Home Shop Ltd)