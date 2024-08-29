OHS Oxford Check Paw Print Flannel Fleece Reverse Pet Dog Blanket Throw, 100x120cm - Navy Blue

Add a touch of charm and warmth to your home with the oxford check flannel fleece blanket. This delightful throw blanket is perfect for pet lovers who want to combine style and comfort for themselves and their furry friends. The front side features a classic oxford check pattern in vibrant red, adorned with playful paw prints, creating a charming and cozy aesthetic. The timeless design enhances any home decor, from rustic farmhouse to contemporary chic.