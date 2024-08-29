Tower T17127Wht Vortx 6L Colour Air Fryer White

Make family cooking simple with this 6L Digital Air Fryer from Tower. Vortx technology rapidly circulates hot air around the chamber to cook food 30% faster with only a little oil required, perfect for healthy, yet beautifully crisp meals. Enjoy meals with 99% less fat so you get all the great taste with great health benefits. Air Fryers cook faster than a conventional oven and you could save up to 70% on your energy bills by swapping to air fryer cooking. The digital touch panel allows you to set the temperature timer at the touch of a button, with 8 menu pre-sets are designed to bring more variety to meal times. The removable drawer and crisper grill tray both come with a non-stick coating for greater food release and simple cleaning. A 90cm power cord offers the freedom to move anywhere across the work top, whilst a generous 6L basket ensures food can be cooked for the whole family with ease. A cool touch handle ensures improved safety, reducing the chance of burns when opening the fryer.