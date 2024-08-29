image 1 of TCL 65" 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV - 65P638K
TCL 65" 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV - 65P638K

TCL 65P638K 65 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV TCL P638K Series combines 4K HDR, HDR10 and 60Hz Motion Clarity for detailed and smooth 4K HDR picture quality. On top, with Game Master, HDMI inputs, ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and HDR 10 format supported, this TCL TV is a great companion to enjoy any HDR movie, series, game or sport. TCL P638K Series also features the most advanced Smart TV system ever: ANDROID TV with Google Assistant built-in. Easily access to the contents you love. Functional elegance: the bezeless design of TCL P638K Series allows you to enjoy more of the picture you love. With Android TV, immersive picture quality and sound, this TCL TV is a streaming machine to enjoy any content in high quality.

