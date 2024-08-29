HALTI Dog Training Lead - Red - Large

Multi-functional lead. Enables you to control, guide and tether a dog in everyday situations. Made from soft padded material, which makes it very comfortable to hold and with eight uses it is a versatile lead for all your training needs. Use the short length for heel training or normal walking, medium length for obedience training and long length for recall or distance work. Recommended for use with the halti headcollar or harness. Great for hands free dog training, double steering for optimum halti control, as well as easy, supervised tethering. You can also walk two dogs on one lead, making use of the double ended trigger hook. Small length 2m and width 1.8cm, large length 2m and width 3cm.