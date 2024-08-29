Weatherbeeta Comfitec Heavy Classic Combo Neck Turnout Rug - Red/Silver/Navy - 6 ft 9

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Strong and durable 600 denier ripstop outer shell with repel shell coating that is both waterproof and breathable. 210 denier Oxford polyester lining. Traditional side gusset for natural movement. Twin adjustable buckle front closure. Adjustable & removable leg straps. Twin low cross surcingles. Standard tail flap.

Strong and durable 600 denier ripstop outer shell with repel shell coating that is both waterproof and breathable. 210 denier Oxford polyester lining. Traditional side gusset for natural movement. Twin adjustable buckle front closure. Adjustable & removable leg straps. Twin low cross surcingles. Standard tail flap.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.