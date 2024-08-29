Marketplace.
Weatherbeeta Comfitec Medium Essential Standard Neck Turnout Rug - Navy/Silver/Red - 6 ft 9

Weatherbeeta Comfitec Medium Essential Standard Neck Turnout Rug - Navy/Silver/Red - 6 ft 9

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Pertemba Global

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£116.00

£116.00/each

Weatherbeeta Comfitec Medium Essential Standard Neck Turnout Rug - Navy/Silver/Red - 6 ft 9
The new WeatherBeeta ComFiTec Essential provides strong classic style at a great price in a standard neck design. Super strong and durable 1200 denier ripstop weave waterproof and breathable outer with repel shell coating. Warm 220g polyfill. Traditional shoulder gussets for natural movement. 210 denier Oxford polyester lining. Twin chest buckles, twin low cross surcingles, adjustable leg straps and standard tail flap.

View all Outdoor Sports & Activities

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here