Marketplace.
image 1 of PLAYMOBIL 70554 Stunt Show - Fire Quad
image 1 of PLAYMOBIL 70554 Stunt Show - Fire Quadimage 2 of PLAYMOBIL 70554 Stunt Show - Fire Quadimage 3 of PLAYMOBIL 70554 Stunt Show - Fire Quadimage 4 of PLAYMOBIL 70554 Stunt Show - Fire Quadimage 5 of PLAYMOBIL 70554 Stunt Show - Fire Quad

PLAYMOBIL 70554 Stunt Show - Fire Quad

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Click Europe Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£14.99

£14.99/each

PLAYMOBIL 70554 Stunt Show - Fire Quad
Flames often flare up high during a stunt show. However, if it should become too dangerous, the Stunt Show Fire Quad is ready and waiting. The maneuverable quad is equipped with two fire lances and can be quickly deployed at any location. With this quad even oil fires can be brought under control in no time. The set includes a PLAYMOBIL firefighter with helmet and gloves, a fire quad with fire hoses, canisters and other extras.

View all Construction Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here