PLAYMOBIL 70444 City Action Construction Truck with Tilting Trailer

High-rise construction with PLAYMOBIL PLAYMOBIL City Action Interchangeable Truck The workers arrive, the building materials are ready and the PLAYMOBIL construction vehicles roll up - including the excavator, truck and wheel loader. The crane and the wrecking ball are also ready for action to erect the new high-rise. There's lots to do around the big PLAYMOBIL construction site, and the builders are already hard at work. Today, the truck is first used to move all kinds of rubble. Once at the pit, the trough is lifted with the aid of the lifting device and the material can be unloaded. The stake trailer is then placed on the truck bed. The equipment box with canisters, traffic cones and other equipment has to be returned to the construction site quickly, otherwise the work will come to a standstill. How convenient then that the vehicle is equipped with a practical, interchangeable trailer!