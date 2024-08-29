PLAYMOBIL 71158 123 Fun on the Farm

The PLAYMOBIL 1.2.3 Fun on the Farm range is designed to help children feel and explore different characters as well as imitating animal sounds. The range contains four animals and two PLAYMOBIL characters as well as other accessories to help enhance your child's creativity through play. The best thing about the PLAYMOBIL 1.2.3 range? They contain no parts that can be swallowed. This means that the toys are also suitable for the smallest children. The PLAYMOBIL 1.2.3 pieces are large, making them ideal for small hands, as well as full of colour, offering fun, safe and educational play for toddlers.