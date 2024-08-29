Marketplace.
image 1 of Tower T548005 Tsc10 Aquajetplus Spot Cleaner Grey
image 1 of Tower T548005 Tsc10 Aquajetplus Spot Cleaner Greyimage 2 of Tower T548005 Tsc10 Aquajetplus Spot Cleaner Greyimage 3 of Tower T548005 Tsc10 Aquajetplus Spot Cleaner Greyimage 4 of Tower T548005 Tsc10 Aquajetplus Spot Cleaner Grey

Tower T548005 Tsc10 Aquajetplus Spot Cleaner Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by R K WHOLESALE LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£99.99

£99.99/each

Tower T548005 Tsc10 Aquajetplus Spot Cleaner Grey
Clean and refresh the carpets throughout your home with the deep cleaning performance of this carpet washer. Begin your journey to fresher carpets as the 400W motor works to neutralize and refresh the look and smell of your carpeted surfaces, eliminating any dirt or pet odours previously left behind. With two water tanks designed to separate clean and dirty water, the high powered performance of this carpet washer works to evenly distribute the cleaning solution across carpets and sucks up any spillages that may come into contact.
0.5 Litre clean water tank0.5 Litre dirty water tankPowerful allergen removalIntegrated cord storageLightweight and portable4 metre power cord

View all Vacuum Cleaners & Floorcare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here