Sea Sparkles Yesenia

Sea Sparkles Yesenia Mermaid Soft Toy is the part of of Aurora's fabulous range of Mermaids. Every Mermaid in this range is expertly made with exquisite detailing.

This Sea Sparkles Mermaid soft toy tail is made of a beautiful sea-blue mermaid scales coloured fabric and is movable for added play value. She has gorgeous brown coloured hair with a blue crown and is sure to appeal to children of all ages.

Sea Sparkles Yesenia Mermaid Soft Toy measures 46cm.