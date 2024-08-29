Marketplace.
image 1 of Sea Sparkles Star Mermaid
image 1 of Sea Sparkles Star Mermaidimage 2 of Sea Sparkles Star Mermaidimage 3 of Sea Sparkles Star Mermaid

Sea Sparkles Star Mermaid

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Prestige Touch

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£22.99

£22.99/each

Sea Sparkles Star Mermaid
Sea Sparkles is Aurora's fabulous range of Mermaids. Every Mermaid is expertly made with exquisite detailing. Star's tail is made of a beautiful pink coloured fabric and is moveable for added play value.Sea Sparkles Star Mermaid Soft Toy measures 42cm.She has gorgeous pink coloured hair and is sure to appeal to children of all ages. Create your own adventures in the Sea Sparkles World.

View all Dolls

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here