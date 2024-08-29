Sea Sparkles Star Mermaid

Sea Sparkles is Aurora's fabulous range of Mermaids. Every Mermaid is expertly made with exquisite detailing. Star's tail is made of a beautiful pink coloured fabric and is moveable for added play value.

Sea Sparkles Star Mermaid Soft Toy measures 42cm.

She has gorgeous pink coloured hair and is sure to appeal to children of all ages. Create your own adventures in the Sea Sparkles World.