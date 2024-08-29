Flo Flamingo

Meet our magnificent Flopsies Flo Flamingo Soft Toy, featuring exquisite shades of soft pink fur—a delightful companion that mirrors the grandeur of its real-life counterpart!

This Flopsies Flo Flamingo Soft Toy measures 30cm long and is designed to endure countless hours of play and adventure. Boasting an irresistibly soft and durable, this flamingo soft toy is safe for all ages. Crafted from premium materials, this pink-coloured toy has a soft exterior with beanies inside, a perfect gift for any occasion.

Embracing our commitment to sustainability, this Flopsies Flo Flamingo Soft Toy is a proud member of our Eco-Friendly initiative, featuring inner fibre fill and beans made from recycled plastic materials. Our dedication extends to recyclable hangtags and cloth labels, both made from recycled materials.