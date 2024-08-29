Marketplace.
image 1 of 1:24 Scale Lamborghini Aventador Black
image 1 of 1:24 Scale Lamborghini Aventador Blackimage 2 of 1:24 Scale Lamborghini Aventador Blackimage 3 of 1:24 Scale Lamborghini Aventador Blackimage 4 of 1:24 Scale Lamborghini Aventador Black

1:24 Scale Lamborghini Aventador Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Prestige Touch

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£19.99

£19.99/each

1:24 Scale Lamborghini Aventador Black
This comprehensive replica Lamborghini Aventador features outstanding detailing, including realistic rims, rubber tires, and a great paint finish that captures the iconic design of the actual vehicle.With its realistic design, working suspension, and remote control capabilities, you’ll feel like you’re behind the wheel of a real Lamborghini Aventador.Order now and experience the thrill of racing this iconic supercar!Key Features:Detailed Replica: A true-to-life replica of the Lamborghini Aventador, featuring intricate details such as realistic rims and rubber tires.Working Suspension: Enjoy a smooth ride with our working spring suspension system and adjustable front wheel alignment for an authentic driving experience.Xenon Style LED Headlights: Add an extra touch of realism with our xenon-style LED headlights that light up the road ahead.Remote Control: Take control of your Lamborghini Aventador with four-way remote control and multi-directional driving capabilities.Dual Racing Experience: Using a 2.4GHz frequency, you can race up to 10 cars at a time for a thrilling competition with friends and family.Easy to Use: Simply insert 5 x AA batteries (not included) and start racing!Officially Licensed: This product is officially licensed by Lamborghini, ensuring authenticity and quality.
Multi Direction DrivingLED LightsFantastic Detailed Design

View all Action Toys & Vehicles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here