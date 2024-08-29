1:24 Scale Lamborghini Aventador Black

This comprehensive replica Lamborghini Aventador features outstanding detailing, including realistic rims, rubber tires, and a great paint finish that captures the iconic design of the actual vehicle.

With its realistic design, working suspension, and remote control capabilities, you’ll feel like you’re behind the wheel of a real Lamborghini Aventador.

Order now and experience the thrill of racing this iconic supercar!

Key Features:

Detailed Replica: A true-to-life replica of the Lamborghini Aventador, featuring intricate details such as realistic rims and rubber tires.

Working Suspension: Enjoy a smooth ride with our working spring suspension system and adjustable front wheel alignment for an authentic driving experience.

Xenon Style LED Headlights: Add an extra touch of realism with our xenon-style LED headlights that light up the road ahead.

Remote Control: Take control of your Lamborghini Aventador with four-way remote control and multi-directional driving capabilities.

Dual Racing Experience: Using a 2.4GHz frequency, you can race up to 10 cars at a time for a thrilling competition with friends and family.

Easy to Use: Simply insert 5 x AA batteries (not included) and start racing!

Officially Licensed: This product is officially licensed by Lamborghini, ensuring authenticity and quality.