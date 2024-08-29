1:18 Scale Range Rover Sport White

This 1:18 scale replica licensed model comes with four way function remote control and LED lights which illuminate when in motion.

The car requires 6 AA batteries - 2 for the controller and 4 for the vehicle.

Hours of fun for car lovers young and old!

Suitable for ages 3 and over with adult supervision.

