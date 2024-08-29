1:18 Scale Off-Road Speed Buggy Channel Green

This 1:18 scale Remote Control 2.4 Ghz Off-Road Speed Buggy will take you on a wild ride!

Operating on 2.4Ghz you can race 10 or more cars from the CMJ RC Cars series against each other with no interference. Hours of fun for car lovers young and old!

Comes with a rechargeable battery & USB charger, the controller requires 2 x 1.5AA (not included).

Just add the batteries and the car is ready to run as soon as the batter is charged.