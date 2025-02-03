1:14 Scale Range Rover Sport White

Remote Control 2.4 Ghz Land Rover White. This 1:14 Scale replica model which is Officially licensed by Land Rover comes with four way function remote control and LED lights which illuminate when in motion.

The car requires 7 AA Batteries- 2 for the controller and 5 for the vehicle. Operating on 2.4Ghz you can race 10 or more cars from the CMJ RC Cars series against each other with no interference.

2.4GHz Frequency Race up to 10 cars at once dual function - Speed & Rock Crawl Function Multi Direction Driving 25 Metre range to operate at distance LED Lights Fantastic Detailed Design Officially Licensed by the Manufacturer Crash resistant material

Contains: 1:14 Scale 2014 Range Rover Sport White - 2.4Ghz Vehicle

Age: 6 Years+

Batteries: 7x AA Batteries required (Not Included)