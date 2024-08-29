Pyrex Magic Metal Roaster Set

The Pyrex Magic 3 piece roaster set is perfect for everyday cooking and roasting. Easy to use with comfortable grip handles and heats up evenly. Featuring a pouring spout and has a non-stick coating the trays are easy to clean and store.

Pyrex Magic Rectangular Roaster 35 x 26 cm. Pyrex Magic Rectangular Roaster 30 x 23cm. Pyrex Magic Rectangular Roaster 26 x 19cm

Oven safe up to 230C. Dishwasher safe. Wash before first use. 5-year guarantee

Carbon steel