1:24 Scale Land Rover Defender Silver
Get your hands on your very first Land Rover New Defender from CMJ's range of remote controlled cars.Including working details such as xenon headlights, full spring suspension and adjustable wheel alignment; it's perfect for racing with friends up to 20 metres away and without interference, thanks to the strong 2.4 Ghz frequency! Featuring intricate detailing from the wing mirrors, rims and the branded Land Rover badge, it's hard not to imagine you're behind the wheel yourself. Use effortlessly using the four function controller; forward, reverse, left and right.
Multi Direction DrivingLED LightsFantastic Detailed Design
