LED Light Bar - Sound Reactive

RED5 LED Light Bar - Sound Reactive (USB) - syncs the lights with your music!

Elevate your ambiance with the Sound Reactive LED Light Bar, a USB-powered marvel that syncs with your music for a mesmerising and immersive lighting experience!

Depth: 4 CM

Height: 22.5 CM

Width: 3.4 CM

Responds to music and sound, creating dynamic light displays that dance to the rhythm of your tunes.

Conveniently powered via USB, allowing easy connectivity to various USB power sources.

Enhance your atmosphere with captivating and responsive LED lighting, perfect for parties and entertainment spaces.

Offers a spectrum of colors and lighting effects to suit your mood and style.

USB + Battery for controller (1x CR2025)

Black