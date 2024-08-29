Marketplace.
image 1 of LED Light Bar - Sound Reactive
image 1 of LED Light Bar - Sound Reactiveimage 2 of LED Light Bar - Sound Reactiveimage 3 of LED Light Bar - Sound Reactive

LED Light Bar - Sound Reactive

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Prestige Touch

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£11.99

£11.99/each

LED Light Bar - Sound Reactive
RED5 LED Light Bar - Sound Reactive (USB) - syncs the lights with your music!Elevate your ambiance with the Sound Reactive LED Light Bar, a USB-powered marvel that syncs with your music for a mesmerising and immersive lighting experience!Depth: 4 CMHeight: 22.5 CMWidth: 3.4 CMResponds to music and sound, creating dynamic light displays that dance to the rhythm of your tunes.Conveniently powered via USB, allowing easy connectivity to various USB power sources.Enhance your atmosphere with captivating and responsive LED lighting, perfect for parties and entertainment spaces.Offers a spectrum of colors and lighting effects to suit your mood and style.USB + Battery for controller (1x CR2025)Black

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here