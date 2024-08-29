Stylpro Beauty Pod Large Storage

Stylishly designed to store away all of your beauty essentials, the StylPro Beauty Pod is the perfect way to keep all of your favourite makeup and skincare products organised.

Ideal for perfumes, makeup brushes, cleansers, jewellery and more, the Beauty Pod features a travel-friendly, lightweight design with a large visible top for displaying all of your much-loved items. The multifunctional storage accessory features three handy drawers and a carry handle to help safely store and transport your items, even when travelling.