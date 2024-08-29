6" Plasma Ball

RED5 Plasma Ball (UK mains plug)

Watch miniature bolts of lightning surge to your touch with the 15cm Plasma Ball. Touch the glass surface of the plasma ball to change the electrical field inside the globe. Using the magic of science, the 15cm Plasma Ball forms a single tendril of plasma leading from the centre of the globe to your hand.

Sensory Play

Sensory toys with lights can help support developing visual senses. Visual sensory toys can create a playful and soothing environment that's great for self-regulation.

Depth: 14 CM

Height: 23 CM

Width: 14 CM

Static Electricity Plasma Globe Sphere with stand

Bolts of coloured light and electricity touch your fingers

Perfectly safe and won't give an electrical shock

Mains powered - Measures approximately 15cm tall

6 x AA batteries (not included) required for the remote