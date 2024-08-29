5" Plasma Ball

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Feel the power at your fingertips with this incredible Plasma Ball!

Place your fingers on the surface of the glass and coloured balls of light follow your every move. Truly the ultimate interactive light experience, you can even feel the energy as it gently touches your fingertips. An aesthetically pleasing way for children to see how electricity works. Switch it on a darkened room and enjoy the show and glow!

RED5 Plasma Ball 5-inch (USB) - puts the magic of electricity at your fingertips! Place your fingers on the surface of the glass and coloured balls of light follow your every move. Truly the ultimate interactive light experience, you can even feel the energy as it gently touches your fingertips. An aesthetically pleasing way for children to see how electricity works. Switch it on a darkened room and enjoy the show and glow! Depth: 13 CM Height: 22 CM Width: 13 CM Static Electricity Plasma Globe Sphere with stand Bolts of coloured light and electricity touch your fingers Perfectly safe and won't give an electrical shock Feel the power at your fingertips with this incredible Plasma Ball! USB Charger Black

