Motion Control UFO

Motion Control UFO
FLASHING LIGHTS IN THE SKYThe Motion Control UFO is a drone (or quadcopter, if you're cool) that is shaped like a flying saucer. Reports indicate (correctly) that it also has flashing LED lights, bringing some extra-terrestrial awesomeness to your night flying!EASY TO CONTROLControlling this UFO drone is super-easy, even if flying drones is alien to you. It uses a controller that senses your hand motions, letting them control the drone. The UFO Drone stays stable in the sky thanks to its 6-axis gyro control and 'headless mode', which means that any side of the drone can work as the nose, relative to where you are standing (so forward on the remote is always forward for the drone).Warning Message: Warning: Not suitable for children under 3 yearsHas a 360-dregree stunt feature6-axis gyro control makes it super-stableUses a USB rechargeable li-po battery (battery and cable included)Motion Control UFO is a drone (or quadcopter, if you’re cool) that is shaped like a flying saucerUSB + Batteries for controller (3x AAA)Blue

