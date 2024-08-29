Combat Fuel Cinnamon Swirl Vegan Protein 1kg Tub

Vegan Protein Powder

High-quality Vegan protein derived from pea and soy isolates without the nasty aftertaste: ideal for morning use, post-training or when convenient. 1kg, 33 Servings per tub. Although delicious with water we highly recommend using oat or soy milk with our vegan protein powders. They are INSANE! Our vegan protein has been designed to function as a premium, dairy-free protein source with minimal carbohydrates and fats. It is formulated with high-grade pea and soya isolates to deliver an optimal 24g dose of protein in every serving for lean muscle repair, maintenance and growth. Ideal for morning use, post-training or when convenient. We need protein in our diets to rebuild muscle fibres that are broken down during training or exercise. Our vegan protein doesn’t clump and we do not spike it with aminos; the only difference to our whey other than the obvious is that the shake is slightly thicker. Vegan protein powders don’t have the best rep, and for a good reason – the majority are quite simply rancid. It took months to perfect this blend, and we’re happy to say it’s here to stay! WHEN SHOULD I TAKE IT AND HOW MUCH? Combat Fuel’s vegan protein is fast-absorbing, making it ideal post-workout; however, it can be taken at any time. How many protein shakes a day? Try not to worry about the amount of shakes a day – instead, aim for 1.5-2g of protein per kg of lean body weight daily. Our premium protein is perfect to supplement your diet, helping you hit your individual daily protein goals. WHY COMBAT FUEL? High protein content! Best value vegan protein out there! No fillers! Superior mixability! Not grainy like other vegan powders! 24g protein per scoop! 106Kcal per scoop!

