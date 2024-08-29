image 1 of DIY Fidget Toys
image 1 of DIY Fidget Toysimage 2 of DIY Fidget Toysimage 3 of DIY Fidget Toysimage 4 of DIY Fidget Toys

DIY Fidget Toys

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Prestige Touch

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

DIY Fidget Toys
Science4You Diy Fidget ToysDiscover how to make your favourite fidget toys and learn the science behind them with this Do It Yourself kit! Fidget Toys DIY allows you to make 14 attention-grabbing fidget toys with all your favourites from kinetic sand to pop its. Make your own pop it, fidget spinners, a fun reversible octopus, and a relaxing slime.Depth: 6 CMHeight: 38 CMWidth: 30.2 CMAge Range: 6+Warning Message: Warning: Not suitable for children under 3 years

View all Discovery & Science

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here