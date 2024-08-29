Detective Lab

Science4You Detective Lab Become a detective and solve the mysteries of crime fighting with science! STEM focused product stimulates education and creativity through play; developing important skills like concentration, memory and creativity. The perfect gift for any young, budding scientist. Includes over 15 experiments with 37 pieces of content and a 36-page educational book. Age 8+. Depth: 6 CM Height: 30 CM Width: 38 CM Age Range: 8+ Warning Message: Warning: Not suitable for children under 3 years