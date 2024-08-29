Marketplace.
image 1 of Detective Lab
image 1 of Detective Labimage 2 of Detective Labimage 3 of Detective Lab

Detective Lab

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Prestige Touch

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£15.99

£15.99/each

Detective Lab
Science4You Detective LabBecome a detective and solve the mysteries of crime fighting with science! STEM focused product stimulates education and creativity through play; developing important skills like concentration, memory and creativity. The perfect gift for any young, budding scientist. Includes over 15 experiments with 37 pieces of content and a 36-page educational book. Age 8+.Depth: 6 CMHeight: 30 CMWidth: 38 CMAge Range: 8+Warning Message: Warning: Not suitable for children under 3 yearsDiscover how to solve mysteries of crime fighting with science!Certified STEM product, helping develop key development skills through learningIncludes over 15 experiments with 37 pieces of content and a 36-page educational book.For ages 8 years and over

View all Discovery & Science

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here