Drunk-opoly Board Game

ots of drinking, outrageous challenges, laughs, and photographic evidence! Dunk-opoly, an absolutely messed up take on classic Monopoly, is the world's most effed-up adult drinking game.

Boy oh boy, make sure the authorities are not watching. We’ve warned you! Roll the dice, cross your fingers, and get ready to do a shot… or maybe a double.

This is an adult drinking game for ages 21 and up. This game is not suitable for children. Please drink responsibly! Trust us, you'll be thankful you did in the morning!

Includes: 1 splash-resistant board, 60 waterproof cards, 2 dice, 8 movers, 1 instruction. Splash-resistant and waterproof – because we know what you people are like…

