Toledo 2 Door Sideboard

2 door sideboard in Alpine White with high gloss fronts and Stirling Oak. Perfect sideboard for storage with 2 doors and inside shelves. This great collection is perfect for lovers of bright and moderne interiors, striking and sophisticated.

Laminated board (resistant to damage and scratches moisture and high temperature) Alpine White with high gloss fronts and Stirling Oak Easy self assembly Adjustable hinges on all doors with soft closes

Number of uses

1