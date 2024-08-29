Toledo 2 Door 4 Drawer Sideboard

2 door 4 drawer sideboard in Alpine White with high gloss fronts and Stirling Oak. Lots of hidden storage space in this modern sideboard with 4 drawers, and 2 doors with adjustable internal shelving. This great collection is perfect for lovers of bright and moderne interiors, striking and sophisticated.

Laminated board (resistant to damage and scratches moisture and high temperature) Alpine White with high gloss fronts and Stirling Oak Easy self assembly Adjustable hinges on all doors with soft closes Easy gliding runners with soft closes

