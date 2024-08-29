Marketplace.
image 1 of Pavona TV Table 2 Doors in Pure White
image 1 of Pavona TV Table 2 Doors in Pure Whiteimage 2 of Pavona TV Table 2 Doors in Pure Whiteimage 3 of Pavona TV Table 2 Doors in Pure Whiteimage 4 of Pavona TV Table 2 Doors in Pure White

Pavona TV Table 2 Doors in Pure White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£99.99

£99.99/each

Pavona TV Table 2 Doors in Pure White
With its perfect fusion of sophistication and modernity, the Pavona Range is designed to make a stylish statement in your living space.. Experience the epitome of contemporary luxury as Pavona transforms your home into a lavish sanctuary with ample storage solutions and timeless beauty. Elevate your lifestyle with Pavona and create an inviting atmosphere in the heart of your home.
Oak LegsOak HandelsSoild MDFAmple storageMade in Denmark

Number of uses

1

View all Living Room Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here