Media TV Unit 147cm Black

This Media 6 Shelf TV is traditional Danish design and produced with an easy to clean foil surface. Made and manufactured in Denmark. It features a simple, low-profile, multifunctional design to keep all your media components organized. The simple yet appealing includes three media compartments with an open back for cable management for streaming devices and gaming consoles as well as three closed bottom back shelves allowing for additional space to display home decor, photos and more. The bottom back panels feature a black finish front and an unfinished look for the back.

Minimalist low-profile and multifunctional design Six fixed shelves for media storage Wire management Easy self assembly Made in Denmark

Number of uses

1