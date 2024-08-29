4KIDS 2 Door 2 Drawer Wardrobe with Opalino Handles

2 door 2 drawer wardrobe in light oak and white high gloss with opalino handles. This neutral and functional kids collection is perfect for all age groups, finished in light oak and stunning white high gloss. This 2 door wardrobe has an interior shelf and full hanging rail with 2 handy drawers at base.

Laminated board (resistant to damage and scratches moisture and high temperature) High gloss finish on fronts Handles comes in 4 different colours Easy self assembly Decorative gently rounded MDF mouldings

Number of uses

1